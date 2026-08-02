Lee Min-woo, restless over sick second daughter: "High fever and even a rash, I wish I could be sick instead."

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Shinhwa's Lee Min-woo expressed his sorrowful feelings toward his sick daughter.

On the 2nd, Lee Min-woo posted a video along with the caption, "For several days, she suffered from a high fever, a cold, and a rash. only now. I just wish Dad could take the pain away for her!!" The video shows Lee Min-woo holding his sick second daughter in one arm.

The sight, filled with his affection for his daughter, touches the hearts of viewers. Lee Min-woo married Lee Ami, a third-generation Zainichi Korean, last November.

He became the father of two daughters after adopting Lee Ami's 6-year-old daughter from her previous marriage as his biological child and welcoming his second daughter into his arms last December. The couple, who shared their marriage journey on KBS2's "Living Together," recently announced their move out by revealing their real estate contract.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.