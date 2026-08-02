“Demanding Advance Payments Is 100% Scam”: Yang Chi-seung Warns of Spreading Personal Training Scams via Impersonating Accounts

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Trainer Yang Chi-seung has requested caution following instances of financial damage caused by accounts impersonating him.

On the 2nd, Yang Chi-seung posted a lengthy message on his personal account stating, "I have recently heard news of illegal fraudulent activities occurring where individuals are impersonating me and demanding advance payments under the pretext of personal training (PT). I am writing this urgently out of concern that those who trust me might suffer damages. " He revealed that he has temporarily suspended gym operations and is not currently conducting personal training.

He further explained that even when he was running the gym, he never requested or accepted any money before meeting members in person for a consultation. He also urged extreme caution, stating that any instances of demanding advance payments under the guise of PT through accounts or contacts impersonating him are all scams.

Furthermore, he repeatedly emphasized that people should not respond to suspicious contacts to avoid financial loss. Meanwhile, Yang Chi-seung's gym, which opened in 2018, closed down after receiving an eviction order just four years after opening due to issues with land owned by the district office.

He revealed that he suffered damages of approximately 2 billion won during this process, including interior design costs, membership refunds, and deposits. tokkig@sportschosun.

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