Kwon Sang-woo and Son Tae-young Welcome a New Family Member... "We Naturally Became a Big Family" as They Reveal Their Adopted Rescue Dog

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Actor Kwon Sang-woo and Son Tae-young's family has adopted a rescue dog.

On the 2nd, Son Tae-young's YouTube channel uploaded a video titled "The Reason Son Tae-young and Kwon Sang-woo Ended Up Adopting a Rescue Dog (Chopa's Story)."

In April, Son Tae-young went to New York airport to welcome a special guest. She said she does not usually even go to pick up Kwon Sang-woo, adding, "This is such an honored guest that I had to come get them myself." The guest she was referring to was the rescue dog Chopa. Chopa was rescued in January, just before euthanasia, and met Son Tae-young while looking for a new family. Son Tae-young said she could not get Chopa out of her mind, so she decided to foster the dog temporarily. Riho, the couple's second daughter, was the most excited about the news. Fortunately, Chopa quickly adjusted to the home.

Chopa got along well not only with the children, but also with Kwon Sang-woo and the cat they already had. Then, after three months in July, Kwon Sang-woo and Son Tae-young finally decided to adopt Chopa after much consideration.

The couple interviewed a representative as part of the adoption process. Son Tae-young said, "When Chopa came, he came out right away and looked around like he already belonged in our house. He is so gentle and so well-behaved." Kwon Sang-woo said, "He still does not fully accept human touch, but it seems like we are getting closer little by little. He follows Mom around well, but not me yet." Son Tae-young added, "My husband has already opened his heart, and Dad is still a little unfamiliar because he is new here, but they have still become much closer."

Explaining why they decided to adopt, Son Tae-young said, "I had planned to adopt him from the moment we started fostering him." She added, "Our second daughter already thought he was not just being fostered, but was coming to stay for good. Our eldest had also grown attached and asked where he could possibly go. The second one was crying and making a scene, saying we could not send Chopa away."

After the interview, Kwon Sang-woo said, "I never imagined there would be both a cat and a dog in our house. We naturally became a big family." Son Tae-young added, "My husband spoke so positively about it that it was easy for me to make the decision."

Kwon Sang-woo laughed as he said, "I never knew Son Tae-young would have Bella and Chopa. She is so gentle when talking to the kids. That is why I tell her to treat me the way she treats Bella and Chopa."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.