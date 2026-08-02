Hong Jin-young Seems Determined to Put Pregnancy Rumors to Rest as She Shows Off Her Slim Waist in a Crop Top

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Singer Hong Jin-young shared an update with fans, showing off her trim waistline in a crop-top look.

On the 2nd, Hong Jin-young posted several photos on her social networking service along with the message, "I came out to get some fresh air after a long time~~~ #Butitwashotairlol #Itwasextremelyhot #Everydayisprecious #I’mputtingmyfreetimetouse".

In the released photos, Hong Jin-young is seen at an outdoor cafe in a relaxed outfit, pairing a black crop top with jeans.

Her waist-baring styling and slim midsection drew attention, and she showed off her unchanged beauty in a natural setting.

In particular, her pose with one hand outstretched toward the camera and her relaxed look in sunglasses stood out.

The photos also brought back memories of the pregnancy rumors that had previously surfaced. In a recent photo she posted on social networking service, her stomach appeared more prominent because of the camera angle, leading to speculation online that she was pregnant.

Hong Jin-young later appeared on the SBS variety show "Dolsing Fourmen" and directly denied the rumors, saying, "I’m naturally slim, but my stomach looked more noticeable because of the angle."

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.