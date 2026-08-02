Female Singer Who Worked Part-Time at a Convenience Store Every Night Was Sunny Hill's Kota

[Sportschosun, Reporter Park Aram] Singer Ahn Jin-ah has shared an update on how she has been making ends meet by working part-time at a convenience store behind the scenes.

According to an exclusive report by MK Sports on the 2nd, Ahn Jin-ah, who performed under the name Kota in the group Sunny Hill, recently opened up in an interview about working part-time at a convenience store and a barbecue restaurant in Yeouido.

She has spent a long time working as a singer and had little experience doing anything outside music. But during a hiatus, she went out into the field herself to maintain a realistic livelihood. She also said she wanted to experience the world by meeting and interacting with different people.

Working at a convenience store and serving at a barbecue restaurant was not easy at first, but Ahn Jin-ah said she learned a great deal from interacting with people she met in ordinary daily life. On stage, she was a singer in the spotlight, but in the field, she worked as just another part-time employee and gained new experiences.

Ahn Jin-ah is now handling her own booking requests and schedules through Instagram DMs, without a manager or agency representative. Although her current environment is very different from the days when she received support from a major entertainment company, she said, "As long as someone calls me, I run there gratefully regardless of the pay," expressing both her sincerity toward music and her changed mindset.

Ahn Jin-ah has taken on a new challenge as a trot singer. She released her trot debut song, "Lottery Is the Answer," on July 20 and plans to meet fans in person through offline performances along with her new music activities. Her first schedule will be a guest appearance at a Daegu concert on August 22.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.