Gong Hyung-jin, who was once rumored dead, sold 10 watches worth 100 million won to pay employees' salaries... "The stress was so severe my teeth fell out"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok reporter] Actor Gong Hyung-jin will share how he sold luxury watches worth a fortune after a business failure to pay his employees' salaries.

At the end of the MBN program "Dongchimi" aired on the 1st, a preview for next week's episode was released under the theme, "Where did all that money go?"

The preview featured Gong Hyung-jin, singer Kim Jang-hoon, comedian Yoon Hyung Bin, and actor Lee Tae-sung.

Lee Hyun-yi introduced Gong Hyung-jin, who appeared on television for the first time in a while. Gong Hyung-jin surprised everyone by saying, "I sold luxury watches to pay my employees' salaries while running a business."

He then drew attention from the cast by revealing, "I sold 10 watches worth 100 million won each."

Gong Hyung-jin also opened up about the severe mental distress he suffered after his business failed.

He recalled the difficult time, saying, "The stress from the business was so intense that my teeth started falling out."

Gong Hyung-jin also became the subject of various rumors, including claims that he had disappeared or died, after stepping away from broadcasting for a period of time.

Previously, he appeared on actor Shin Hyun-joon's YouTube channel in 2023 and said he had failed in business in China and was also the victim of fraud.

At the time, Gong Hyung-jin said, "When I see my seniors and juniors doing well on television these days, I can't help but tear up. I found myself thinking, 'Why am I like this here?'" He added, "I ran a business back and forth to China and was also scammed, so it was hard to stand in front of people before I had achieved anything."

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.