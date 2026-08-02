Kim Sook Exposes a Top Star’s Character: "Their True Nature Was Awful, and I Didn’t Believe They Had Changed Even After Their Popularity Fell"

[Sportschosun, Lee Woo-joo] Comedian Kim Sook exposed the character of a top star.

On the 1st, a video titled "Is it okay for a doctor to say this..??" was uploaded to the YouTube channel VIVO TV.

While speaking with psychiatrist Lee Kwang-min, Kim Sook revealed the character of a top star she had once encountered. Kim Sook said, "There was an extremely famous celebrity. But they were so mean. I thought, 'Their true nature is rotten.' But later, when their popularity declined, they became incredibly kind. People around them said, 'They've changed. Their popularity has dropped, and they've become a different person,' but I didn't believe it. I thought their true nature was just mean. Everyone tried to comfort them."

She added, "But then they became popular again. Everyone came to me and said, 'You were right. Their true nature is coming out again.'"

In response, Lee Kwang-min said, "That's where the saying comes from that people can't be fixed once they're made," and Kim Sook laughed, saying, "What kind of doctor says that?" Flustered, Lee Kwang-min tried to recover, saying, "Generally speaking. That's why you need experts like me."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.