Lee Hyori Posts a Selfie Without a Word... Her Bare Face Is Still So Cool, the 'Lee Hyori Class'

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Singer Lee Hyori showed off her one-of-a-kind presence by sharing a glimpse of her unadorned daily life.

On the 2nd, Lee Hyori posted a selfie on her social networking service without any explanation.

In the photo, Lee Hyori is wearing a white T-shirt and looking straight at the camera with her lips slightly pursed. She paired naturally wavy hair with small sunglasses and radiated her signature aura despite her almost makeup-free, natural look.

Her effortless styling and natural-looking skin stood out in particular. Even though she uploaded only a single photo without any caption, Lee Hyori's distinctive sense of style captured fans' attention.

Fans reacted enthusiastically, saying, "Even her bare face is a work of art," "Only Lee Hyori can pull off that vibe," "Even one photo is a masterpiece," and "The perfect example of effortless style."

Meanwhile, Lee Hyori and Lee Sang-soon married in 2013 and lived in Jeju Island before moving to Seoul in 2024.

Last year, Lee Hyori opened Ananda Yoga in Yeonhui-dong, Seoul, where she teaches classes herself. She is also active as an MC for the JTBC entertainment program Love War.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.