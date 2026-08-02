"Friendship and romance all in one"... Byun Woo-seok, Joo Woo-jae to Kim Go-eun, Kim Jae-won: the Blue Dragon behind-the-scenes moments that lit up social media

Byun Woo-seok (left) and Joo Woo-jae. Photo source: Byun Woo-seok and Joo Woo-jae's personal accounts

[Sportschosun Reporter An So-yoon] The Blue Dragon Series Awards, which brought together top stars from across South Korea, turned into a festival filled with emotion and laughter.

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards (BSA) was held successfully on July 31 at Paradise City in Incheon. Although the ceremony is over, the afterglow of the Blue Dragon continues. Stars are sharing commemorative photos and behind-the-scenes shots on their social media accounts, letting fans relive the special moments with them.

Joo Woo-jae, Kim Sook, and Byun Woo-seok, from left. Photo source: Kim Sook's personal account

Kim Sook (left) and Byun Woo-seok. Photo source: Kim Sook's personal account

▶After years of working side by side, they are at their peak ... close friends Byun Woo-seok and Joo Woo-jae (feat. Kim Sook)

Byun Woo-seok and Joo Woo-jae, who have known each other since their modeling days, enjoyed a shining moment together. Nominated for the New Male Entertainer Award for "Jaeseok's B&B Rules," Byun Woo-seok won the Popular Star Award and proved he is one of the hottest names in the industry. Joo Woo-jae took home the Excellent Male Entertainer Award for "Drive: The Rival," once again cementing his presence as an entertainer. Their two-shot captured the time they had endured together and their close friendship, moving fans deeply.

Kim Sook, who won the Best Female Entertainer Award for "Drive: The Rival," showed her special affection for Byun Woo-seok. After posting a commemorative photo with Joo Woo-jae and Byun Woo-seok, she drew laughter with a witty caption: "Oh~~ these days, getting rid of one person is a piece of cake," along with an AI-edited photo that erased only Joo Woo-jae.

Park Bo-kyung (left) and Jin Seon-kyu. Photo source: Jin Seon-kyu's personal account

Kim Go-eun (left) and Kim Jae-won. Photo source: Kim Jae-won's personal account

▶From "real-life couple" Jin Seon-kyu and Park Bo-kyung to "drama couple" Kim Go-eun and Kim Jae-won ... love lines that had viewers fully invested

There were also stars who sparked intense viewer immersion. Jin Seon-kyu and Park Bo-kyung drew strong attention as the first married couple ever to be nominated together in BSA history. Jin Seon-kyu was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for "Aema," while Park Bo-kyung won Best Supporting Actress for "Lady Dua," earning her first trophy since her debut. Jin Seon-kyu later posted a long message on social media, saying it was "a moment we had dreamed of since our honeymoon as actor spouses" and adding that they would "become a couple who walks the path of people and the path of actors with even greater humility."

Kim Go-eun and Kim Jae-won, the older-woman-younger-man couple from "Yumi's Cells Season 3," also shared a heartwarming trophy photo. In particular, the two left comments on each other's social media posts, writing "Congratulations, Sunrok♥" and "Congratulations," extending their on-screen chemistry into real life and delighting fans.

Park Hae-soo (left) and Jun Hyun-moo. Photo source: Jun Hyun-moo's personal account

Hoo Deok-juk (left) and Jun Hyun-moo. Photo source: Jun Hyun-moo's personal account

Yoon Kyung-ho (left) and Jun Hyun-moo. Photo source: Jun Hyun-moo's personal account

▶Jun Hyun-moo, the "Blue Dragon man" who became a devoted fan ... commemorative shots with Park Hae-soo, Hoo Deok-juk, and Yoon Kyung-ho

Jun Hyun-moo, who has hosted the BSA for five consecutive years, also enjoyed the joy of being a "successful fan" that day. He revealed that he was a devoted viewer of "The Scarecrow" and posted a photo of himself smiling brightly with Best Actor winner Park Hae-soo, calling it "my favorite drama of the first half of the year." He then posed with a thumbs-up alongside chef Hoo Deok-juk, a nominee for the oldest New Male Entertainer Award, confirming their special meeting. He also shared a warm two-shot with Best Supporting Actor winner Yoon Kyung-ho, showing the friendly atmosphere on site. Jun Hyun-moo has long prepared for the ceremony by watching every nominated work as soon as the BSA nominees are announced each year, and he has continued to cheer sincerely for the nominees. Attention is now turning to which nominees will receive his support next year.

Kim Won-hoon. Photo source: Kim Won-hoon's personal account

Shim Ja-yoon. Photo source: Shim Ja-yoon's personal account

▶Kim Won-hoon and Shim Ja-yoon left tearful acceptance speeches ... long social media messages of gratitude

This year's BSA featured an unusually large number of stars who delivered tearful acceptance speeches. Their heartfelt remarks also moved viewers. After several attempts, Kim Won-hoon won the Best Male Entertainer Award for "SNL Korea Season 8." Shim Ja-yoon, the youngest member of STAYC and an MZ intern on "Office Workers Season 2," received the New Female Entertainer Award by unanimous decision from the judges.

Kim Won-hoon wrote, "It was an honor and a moment of gratitude just to have my name listed among respected senior entertainers such as Yoo Jae-suk, Shin Dong-yup, Lee Kwang-soo, and Joo Woo-jae," adding, "It still feels like a dream to receive such a big award, and my heart is overflowing."

Shim Ja-yoon said, "I think this award was given to me so that I can work even harder from now on, and I will do my best in every moment." She added, "I am always grateful to senior Shin Dong-yup and the other senior crew members for making it possible for us to film in such a fun and happy environment. Please continue to support 'Office Workers Season 3.'"

An So-yoon, Reporter antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.