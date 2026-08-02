Ko Young-wook, Convicted of Sex Crimes, Takes a Swipe at Lee Chan-won: "Focus on Your Main Job as a Trot Singer"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Ko Young-wook, formerly of Roo'ra, has sparked controversy after posting what appeared to be a pointed attack aimed at broadcaster and singer Lee Chan-won.

On the 2nd, Ko Young-wook posted a screenshot of a TV screen on his X account, along with the message, "Let's not meet next week..."

The image showed Lee Chan-won appearing on the MBC variety show "Mystic TV: Surprise."

Lee Chan-won was seen smiling brightly with both hands raised, posing alongside the caption, "See you next week."

Ko Young-wook added a comment to the photo that read, "It used to be a show I enjoyed watching every Sunday, but... don't make it so distracting anymore... please stay focused on your main job as a trot singer..." His words appeared to openly criticize Lee Chan-won's appearance on the program.

Meanwhile, Ko Young-wook debuted in 1994 as a member of Roo'ra, but was indicted on charges of rape and indecent assault involving minors. In 2013, the Supreme Court finalized a sentence of two years and six months in prison. He was released in July 2015 after serving his term, and has since continued to share updates and thoughts through social media.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.