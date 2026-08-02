The presenters were special too at the Blue Dragon Awards... Why Lee Kwang-soo cheered when Shin Min-a appeared

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Chroma in Paradise City Incheon. Kim Woo-bin applauds as his wife Shin Min-a takes the stage to present the grand prize. Incheon = Reporter Song Jeong-heon,

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Bit] The presenters at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards (BSA) did more than simply announce names.

Some reunited after a long time and caught up on each other's lives. Others headed straight to the ceremony after finishing their judging duties. Some pulled out their phones to celebrate a colleague's win, while others cheered louder than anyone from the audience.

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Chroma in Paradise City Incheon. IU, who appeared on stage with Ju Ji-hoon to present the Best Actor and Best Actress awards. Incheon = Reporter Jeong Jae-geun,

▶ Last year's winners became this year's presenters ... The camaraderie the Blue Dragon Awards created

Ju Ji-hoon and IU, who won the Best Actor and Best Actress awards last year, returned to the Blue Dragon stage as presenters in the same categories, along with Kian84 and Lee Su-ji, who won the male and female variety entertainer awards, Lee Kwang-soo and Yeom Hye-ran, who won the supporting actor and actress awards, Choo Young-woo and Kim Min-ha, who won the rookie actor and actress awards, and Moon Sang-hoon and Mimi, who won the rookie male and female variety entertainer awards.

After sharing the joy of last year's wins, they also attended a recent handprinting event together, continuing a special bond as the '4th BSA winners.' Even as they worked on different platforms and projects, the connection created by the Blue Dragon Awards grew even stronger.

The same warm atmosphere was seen at the script reading for the awards ceremony that day. They asked about each other's recent news, cheered on upcoming projects, and even guessed the winners by saying, "Who will win this year?"

Especially memorable were their sincere congratulations to this year's winners, as they recalled the nerves they felt when they won last year. The Blue Dragon stage, where last year's cheerers became this year's presenters and celebrated new winners, has now set the stage for next year's presenters as well.

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Paradise City Incheon. Kim Shin-young appears as a presenter. Incheon = Reporter Heo Sang-wook, /2026.07.31/

▶ She judged, and she presented too ... Why Kim Shin-young stood on the Blue Dragon stage

This year's Blue Dragon Series Awards introduced a change by dividing the variety entertainer award into grand and excellence prizes. As a result, Kian84 and Lee Su-ji, last year's male and female variety winners, were assigned to present the Grand Variety Entertainer Awards, and a new presenter for the Excellence Variety Entertainer Award was needed.

That role went to Kim Shin-young, who had served as a judge in the variety category.

In fact, it is never easy for an active variety entertainer to serve as a judge. The burden comes from having to evaluate seniors, juniors, and colleagues who are working in the same field.

Kim Shin-young also accepted the judging offer only after much thought.

The decisive reason was her agreement with the goal of broadening the variety field and highlighting a wider range of entertainers. With the perspective of a working entertainer and the opinions of other expert judges combined, this year's variety judging was seen as more balanced.

After finishing the judging, she immediately headed to Incheon and took the stage as a presenter. With her trademark wit and even an impersonation of Lee Kye-in, she made the atmosphere even more lively. She was a truly special presenter, carrying both the responsibility of evaluation and the joy of celebration.

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Paradise City Incheon. Song Eun-i and Hong Jin-kyung appear as presenters. Incheon = Reporter Heo Sang-wook, /2026.07.31/

▶ The presenters cheered too ... Song Eun-i and Hong Jin-kyung pulled out their phones, and Lee Dong-wook stayed until the end

The presenters' sincerity continued even offstage.

Song Eun-i and Hong Jin-kyung, who presented the variety category for Best Work, had finished the script reading in the third-floor presenters' waiting room and were heading to the second floor, where the main ceremony was being held.

At that moment, the second-floor monitor was showing the announcement of the Best Female Variety Entertainer Award. Inside the transparent elevator moving from the third floor to the second, Song Eun-i and Hong Jin-kyung could not take their eyes off the screen.

Then presenter Lee Su-ji called out "Kim Sook from 'Driver - The Rival,'" and the two were so surprised that they both pulled out their phones to record the winning moment. It was a memorable scene of colleagues who had worked together on a program celebrating one another's success as if it were their own.

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Paradise City Incheon. Lee Dong-wook and Kim Hye-jun appear as presenters. Incheon = Reporter Heo Sang-wook, /2026.07.31/

Lee Dong-wook and Kim Hye-jun, who presented the Best Work Award in the drama category, also did not leave right after finishing their duties. In a smooth flow, they gave a brief introduction to "A Shop for Killers Season 2" and passed the trophy to the team from "The Legend of Kitchen Soldier."

Their sincerity continued even after the presentation. They watched the grand prize announcement together on the second-floor monitor. In particular, Lee Dong-wook smiled brightly the moment Kim Go-eun was named the grand prize winner, highlighting their long friendship formed through "Goblin."

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Paradise City Incheon. Shin Min-a appears as a presenter. Incheon = Reporter Heo Sang-wook, /2026.07.31/

▶ Lee Kwang-soo 'cheered' at Shin Min-a's appearance ... Kim Woo-bin wore an embarrassed smile

When Shin Min-a appeared as the presenter for the grand prize, unexpected cheers erupted from the audience.

The person behind the reaction was Lee Kwang-soo. He cheered louder than anyone else to welcome Shin Min-a's appearance, while Kim Woo-bin, seated right next to him, responded with an embarrassed smile, drawing laughter.

Lee Kwang-soo gave his full support to his close friend's wife. Kim Woo-bin looked at Lee Kwang-soo with awkward amusement, while Shin Min-a looked at him affectionately. Though brief, the moment was enough to bring smiles all around.

In fact, the Blue Dragon's 'couple cheer relay' has been going on since last year. At last year's Blue Dragon Film Awards, when Lee Kwang-soo and Kim Woo-bin appeared on stage together as presenters, Lee Sun-bin, who was in the audience, made a binocular gesture with both hands when her boyfriend Lee Kwang-soo came out.

This year's appearance by Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-a brought back memories of Lee Kwang-soo and Lee Sun-bin's reaction last year, creating yet another Blue Dragon highlight.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.