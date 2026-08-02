Kim Hee-chul Reveals Why He Finally Left 'Knowing Bros' After 11 Years: "I Learned a Broadcast Mindset from Kang Ho-dong"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jeong An-ji] Super Junior's Kim Hee-chul opened up about why he left "Knowing Bros" after 11 years.

On the 1st, a video titled "Kim Hee-chul, the cosmic superstar who almost took part in the first-ever idol control diss battle" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Egenam Swings."

In the video, Kim Hee-chul was asked why he quit "Knowing Bros" and said, "We film 'Knowing Bros' every Thursday. Last year, while Super Junior was on its 20th-anniversary tour, our shows were usually on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, so I would either miss the Thursday filming of 'Knowing Bros,' or they would have to film twice because of me."

He added, "Ho-dong always puts the viewer first. Even if I'm tired, even if my leg is broken, even if I have a cold, he is someone who believes what matters most is earning the audience's trust." He continued, "Meeting Ho-dong changed my own mindset about broadcasting a lot."

He also showed his respect by recalling a phrase Kang Ho-dong often used. "At 4 a.m., everyone is sleepy, but Ho-dong says, 'No. It's 4 a.m. for us, but it's 6 p.m. for the viewers,'" he said. "When I heard that, I realized it was absolutely true."

Kim Hee-chul also spoke candidly about his earnings during his Super Junior days. Jang Jisoo asked, "Was it one-thirteenth? It must have been so hard." Kim replied, "Back then, going on TV was actually a loss," but added, "It wasn't like I made more than other groups, but I did earn enough to live on." He went on to say, "While doing 'Knowing Bros' and earning on my own, I actually made more than I did during my Super Junior days," drawing attention for his frank admission.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.