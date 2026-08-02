Jung Jae-hyung Reveals Why He Got His First Driver’s License at 56: "I Wanted to Travel With My Dog"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Singer and composer Jung Jae-hyung has revealed why he got his first driver’s license at the age of 56.

On the 2nd, a video titled "Your stories could be turned into a drama... (Amazing)" was released on Jung Jae-hyung's channel. Guests included Ahn Bo-hyun and Jung Eun-chae, who appear in SBS's Friday-Saturday drama "Chaebol X Detective 2," set to premiere on the 7th.

Jung Jae-hyung, who recently obtained his first-ever driver’s license, proudly told the two, "I got my driver’s license."

Jung Eun-chae then asked why he decided to get a license, and Jung Jae-hyung replied, "I wanted to travel with Haedeum, my dog. I kept thinking I should just do it, and I finally had time this time, but it was really hard." He added, "It was tough, but I passed everything on my first try," expressing his satisfaction.

Ahn Bo-hyun asked, "Did you get a Class 1 license?" Jung Jae-hyung answered, "I thought I was going to die getting even a Class 2 license." He went on to say, "I didn't know so many people would cheer me on. I was really happy. I really wanted to brag about it. Because something I thought I couldn't do actually happened, I was happier than when I took the college entrance exam," sharing how overwhelmed he felt.

Jung Jae-hyung also said confidently, "I'm really good at driving. When I step on the accelerator, my body leans back a little." Hearing that, Ahn Bo-hyun worried, "That's not being good at driving. Isn't that dangerous?" Jung Eun-chae then joked, "You shouldn't get in a car right now. Call me in two years," drawing laughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.