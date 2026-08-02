Jeon Somi Shows Off a Bold New Look in a Blue Swimsuit

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Jeon Somi showed off her slim figure by sharing poolside photos full of refreshing summer vibes.

On the 2nd, Jeon Somi posted several photos on her social media along with a dolphin emoji.

The photos show Jeon Somi enjoying a relaxing time at an outdoor pool. Against a backdrop where the beautiful sky meets the sea, her natural smile gave the impression of a magazine photoshoot.

That day, Jeon Somi wore a blue one-piece swimsuit and exuded a fresh charm. Her loosely braided hairstyle and bright, unadorned smile conveyed her signature cheerful and lovable energy. In particular, her slim figure and healthy, vibrant presence drew admiration from fans.

Meanwhile, Jeon Somi recently marked her 10th debut anniversary by reuniting with the project group I.O.I and releasing the title track "Suddenly" from their third mini album. The song topped music charts and received a great deal of love.

She has also raised expectations for global activities after being cast as the lead in the upcoming Hollywood feature film "Perfect Girl."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.