Jung Ji-sun’s Generous Perks for Employees: Luxury Cars, Designer Bags, and Bonuses Every Three Months on 'Boss in the Mirror'

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Chef Jung Ji-sun revealed the generous benefits she offers her employees.

On the KBS 2TV program 'Boss in the Mirror' aired on the 2nd, Jung's world-class employee perks, including lavish gifts for staff, were unveiled.

During the broadcast, Jung said, "We do offer very good benefits to employees who have stayed with us for a long time," adding, "We give luxury sedans to long-term staff, and five people received one this time." Her remarks surprised everyone.

She added, "For employees who are burdened by maintenance costs, we give them the designer bag they want."

Jung said confidently, "Bonuses are paid out every three months, and if someone works on a personal job, we also give them an event allowance. Where else can you find a workplace like this?" The employees nodded in agreement, and Lee Young-pyo, watching the scene, marveled, "That would definitely be a strong motivator."

Jung also drew attention when she said, "Every three months, employees receive bonuses based on sales, and managers get a little more. Whenever we go overseas, I pay for the plane tickets, accommodation, and even meals."

Jung, who had put together these unusual benefits to boost employee morale, was taken aback when she learned that office romances were breaking out one after another.

She complained, "I went to the Hongdae branch and was genuinely angry. I told them to work, but were they dating on the job? It is bad enough to have one couple, but three couples in one store is over the top."

She also criticized a couple at the Gangnam branch, saying, "These days there are plenty of chances to meet people of the opposite sex, lots of gatherings, and many hobbies. If you want to meet someone, do it on your day off. Why look for it at the store?"

The employees then pointed out that Jung herself had once been in an office romance, and Jung could not hide her embarrassed expression, drawing laughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.