'50-Year-Old' Jun Hyun-moo Stunned by Matchmaking Agency Score... Harsh Rating: "1 Point for Age and Appearance" ('Boss in the Mirror')

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Broadcaster Jun Hyun-moo received a blunt evaluation from a matchmaking agency.

On the KBS 2TV program "Boss in the Mirror," which aired on the 2nd, Jun Hyun-moo's matchmaking agency rating was revealed.

On this day, Chef Jung Ji-sun took her single employees to a matchmaking agency to prevent office romances. She said, "When you look at overseas companies, they have welfare policies that encourage dating," and added, "It was hard to even book a consultation, and the cost was not cheap, but this is the kind of welfare I can provide because it's me. No more couples should be formed inside the restaurant."

Before the full consultation began, Jung Ji-sun was curious about Jun Hyun-moo's rating. In response, the agency's CEO mentioned that Jun Hyun-moo was born in 1977 and said, "In Korean age, you're 50, so you're not in your 40s. That means your age gets 1 point," giving him a cold assessment.

After hearing that, Jun Hyun-moo protested, saying, "I'm a young forty," but soon laughed and added, "At least it's not zero points."

When the appearance evaluation began, Jun Hyun-moo showed confidence, saying, "I'm a perfect 10 out of 10." However, Lee Young-pyo coolly analyzed him, saying, "Think about it. If you're 50, appearance doesn't matter. I don't look at looks," and added, "Appearance is also 1 point," which visibly rattled Jun Hyun-moo.

The agency CEO also bluntly said, "Jun Hyun-moo, you're not Byun Woo-seok, are you?" Jung Ji-sun chimed in as well, saying, "Compared with Byun Woo-seok, isn't that a 1-point score?" After the string of brutal honesty, Jun Hyun-moo burst out, "Did you go there just to insult me?" drawing laughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.