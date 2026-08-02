Kim Hye-soo Survives Even a Wide-Legged Pose with Her 'God-Given Proportions'... Her Unmatched Aura and Unexpected Down-to-Earth Charm

[Sportschosun Jung An-ji] Actress Kim Hye-soo drew attention with her standout proportions and cheerful charm, even on a drama set.

On the 2nd, Kim Hye-soo posted several behind-the-scenes photos from the set on her social media, along with the caption, "'It’s Not About an Affair Right Now' Park Kyung-hee. Fri. 8:00 p.m."

The photos show Kim Hye-soo in various moments as she prepared for filming. She captured behind-the-scenes shots during breaks, rested quietly for a moment, and chatted with the staff. Even in a relaxed atmosphere, she maintained a striking presence.

That day, Kim Hye-soo pulled off a range of looks, from a purple tweed jacket paired with black ultra-short shorts to a pink dress.

She highlighted her small face and long-leg proportions, and struck confident poses with one hand on her waist. Her bright smile and relaxed expression created a photo shoot-like mood, adding to her elegant appeal.

She also showed her playful side with a wide-legged pose and a mischievous expression. Even in these unvarnished behind-the-scenes shots, her perfect proportions and unmatched aura drew the eye with her signature easygoing and lively charm.

Meanwhile, Kim Hye-soo is meeting viewers as Park Kyung-hee in the new drama "It’s Not About an Affair Right Now."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.