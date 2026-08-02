Min Ji-young Says Cancer Cells Were Found Again Five Years After Thyroid Cancer Surgery, Leaving Her Without a Full Recovery Diagnosis

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Actress Min Ji-young shared sad news, saying she has not been declared fully recovered from thyroid cancer.

On the 2nd, a video titled "The Final Fate of a Former Home Shopping Host Husband Who Boldly Tore Apart the Camper Van Boiler" was uploaded to Min Ji-young's channel.

In the video, Min Ji-young said, "It has already been five years since I was diagnosed with thyroid cancer and underwent a right hemithyroidectomy. But cancer cells were also found in my left thyroid, so I was ultimately unable to receive a full recovery diagnosis."

She added, "Still, if we continue with regular checkups, we can keep going with our camper van world trip, so our family of three returned to Madrid, Spain, with gratitude."

However, not long after starting a new trip, another setback struck. Min Ji-young said, "While unpacking, I badly injured my toe and ended up being confined to the camper van for three months," adding, "Both the trip and YouTube filming came to a halt."

Unexpected problems continued, including repeated breakdowns of the camper van itself. Min Ji-young confessed that she was "falling deeper and deeper into a swamp of despair."

Earlier, Min Ji-young drew sympathy after revealing last month that five years had passed since her thyroid cancer surgery, but she still had not been declared cancer-free. She said, "It feels like I am living with a time bomb in my body, and sometimes I suddenly feel depressed. I also get tired quickly, and there are times when the swelling is severe."

Meanwhile, Min Ji-young became known through the KBS2 drama "Marriage Clinic: Love and War" and married home shopping host Kim Hyeong-gyun in 2017. Since then, she has received much support after sharing news of two miscarriages and her battle with thyroid cancer.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.