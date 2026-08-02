Jang Dong-min Climbs Bulamsan Carrying His Two Children, Totaling 35 kg, as a 'Steel Dad'... Son Cheers, 'Dad Is Strong' ('Choi Uisan')

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Comedian Jang Dong-min successfully climbed Aegibong on Bulamsan while carrying his daughter Jiwoo on his back and holding his son Siwoo in his arms, bearing a total weight of 35 kg.

The MBC program "Choi Uisan," which aired on the 2nd, followed Jang Dong-min as he hiked Aegibong on Bulamsan with his daughter Jiwoo, son Siwoo, Heo Kyung-hwan's niece Ria, and Boom's eldest daughter Yunseo.

During the hike, Jang Dong-min was carrying Siwoo when Jiwoo also started whining, saying, "I want Dad to carry me too." Boom tried to comfort her by saying, "Should I lend you a hiking carrier? Want to ride it like an amusement park attraction?" But Siwoo refused and turned into a total daddy's boy, saying, "Carry me."

Seeing this, Yang Se-hyung said, "I want to ride that too," and came up with a plan, while Jiwoo climbed into the hiking carrier, saying, "I want to ride it."

In the end, Jang Dong-min set off toward Aegibong on Bulamsan with Jiwoo on his back and Siwoo in his arms. Siwoo weighed 17 kg and Jiwoo 18 kg, bringing the two children's combined weight to 35 kg, but Jang did not give up and kept going steadily.

Yang Se-hyung marveled, saying, "He seems like a really young dad full of energy," while Jiwoo said, "Dad is strong." Siwoo also cheered him on, saying, "Dad, hang in there a little longer," and Jang Dong-min smiled brightly.

Encouraged by his children's support, Jang Dong-min ultimately completed the climb to Aegibong on Bulamsan, showing the image of a dependable father.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.