"I Wish Marriage and a Child Could Happen at the Same Time": Heo Kyung-hwan Opens Up at 46, Saying, "The Timeline Is So Tight" ('Best Mountain')

[Sportschosun Jung An-ji] Comedian Heo Kyung-hwan drew attention after sharing his candid thoughts about marriage and the future.

On the MBC program 'Best Mountain,' which aired on the 2nd, Jang Dong-min's daughter Jiwoo and son Siwoo, Heo Kyung-hwan's niece Ria, and Boom's eldest daughter Yunseo were shown having a meal with their uncles after a hike.

That day, Jang Dong-min and Boom started eating only after feeding the children. Watching them, Yang Se-hyung said, "Even when you showed me videos and photos of the kids, they didn't really feel like dads, but today they both look like fathers." Heo Kyung-hwan honestly admitted, "If Se-hyung hadn't been here too, I would have felt really lonely."

Boom told Heo Kyung-hwan, who was born in 1981 and is 46 this year, "Three years is fine. Date for three years and just get married before you turn 50." Heo Kyung-hwan responded, "That's tight," revealing his realistic concerns.

When Boom said, "You need to date for at least two years," Yang Se-hyung asked, "Isn't it enough to just see all four seasons together?" Jang Dong-min then replied, "No. You can never really know a person, even after 20 years," and offered marriage advice as a seasoned husband. "You can't agree on everything. That's why people can't get married, because they try to make everything match. Out of 10 things, if 5 match and the rest don't, you just understand each other and live with it."

Heo Kyung-hwan then said, "I only recently started thinking about trying to compromise. I've let go of a lot lately," adding, "We're not at an age where we're charging forward with passion anymore. I want us to respect each other and meet in the middle."

He especially said, "I even think it would be nice if marriage and plans for a child could happen at the same time. The timeline is just too tight." He added, "As for the honeymoon period, we'll have to talk it over with the other person, but if they're okay with it, then we can reach an agreement."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.