"Hey, Kim Go-eun!" Lee Sang-yi's jaw-dropping reaction to Kim Go-eun's grand prize win has Gong Hyo-jin laughing too

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Gong Hyo-jin drew laughs after sharing Lee Sang-yi's genuine reaction when Kim Go-eun won the grand prize.

On the 2nd, Gong Hyo-jin posted a photo on her social media account, laughing, "LOL."

The photo included the caption, "Lee Sang-yi, a 10th-year student at K-Arts, shows his genuine reaction as Kim Go-eun is announced as the grand prize winner," along with an image of Lee Sang-yi captured at the Blue Dragon Series Awards.

The now-viral moment came from the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, held on the 31st of last month. That day, Kim Go-eun had the honor of being named the grand prize winner.

As her name was called, Kim Go-eun closed her eyes and looked overwhelmed with emotion. But the reaction of Lee Sang-yi, who was standing behind her, was caught on camera and unexpectedly became a hot topic.

Lee Sang-yi looked stunned by Kim Go-eun's win, staring with his eyes wide open and his mouth agape, which made people laugh. His expression was later turned into countless memes, bringing more amusement to netizens.

In particular, Lee Sang-yi cheered louder than anyone else when Kim Go-eun won the grand prize, shouting, "Hey, Kim Go-eun!" and giving her heartfelt applause, adding to the warm atmosphere.

Kim Go-eun and Lee Sang-yi are classmates from the 10th class at the Korea National University of Arts and are known as one of the entertainment industry's closest celebrity friends, maintaining a special bond even after their debuts.

Meanwhile, Gong Hyo-jin is currently appearing alongside Lee Sang-yi in MBC's new Friday-Saturday drama "Married Woman Killer."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.