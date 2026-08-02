Kim Soo-hyun Brightens Up... Sends Return Message Directly to Fans: "I Really Missed You So Much"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Actor Kim Soo-hyun has sent a direct message to fans announcing his return.

On the 2nd, the Philippine fashion brand Bench released a video along with a post that said, "Our beloved Global BENCH Setter is back! Kim Soo-hyun delivers a special message prepared for you."

In the video, Kim Soo-hyun greeted viewers with a bright expression, saying, "I really missed you so much." He then smiled warmly and added, "I'm happy to greet you through Bench after such a long time."

Earlier, Kim Soo-hyun resumed work on the brand's ad shoot on the 14th of last month, ending a hiatus that had lasted about 1 year and 4 months. He later made his return official by sharing photos from the shoot on his social networking service.

Kim Soo-hyun had effectively halted all entertainment activities after being embroiled in allegations in March last year that he had dated the late Kim Sae-ron since she was a minor. At the time, his side acknowledged that they had dated, but said they met after she became an adult. They also filed defamation complaints against Kim Se-ui, the head of the YouTube channel Garo Sero Institute, and the bereaved family of the deceased.

During the subsequent investigation, some of the audio files and materials released by Kim were found to have been fabricated. Kim was then indicted and detained on charges including defamation for spreading false information.

Police also decided on the 29th of last month not to send the case involving Kim Soo-hyun's alleged violations of the Child Welfare Act and false accusation charges to prosecutors, citing no grounds for indictment.

Ko Sang-rok, Kim Soo-hyun's legal representative, said, "Following the recent indictment and detention of Kim Se-ui, Kim Soo-hyun has now also been cleared of the core grooming allegation that had weighed on him most heavily. I hope this decision will bring great comfort and joy to those who have believed in and waited for Kim Soo-hyun for so long."

He added, "Above all, I hope this decision helps dispel the misunderstandings surrounding Kim Soo-hyun one by one, and that more people will come to see him based on objectively verified facts rather than a distorted image."

Meanwhile, Kim Soo-hyun is reportedly reviewing about 40 upcoming project offers across television dramas and films. It is also said that the release schedule for Disney+'s original series Knock-Off, which was postponed indefinitely amid the fallout from the private life controversy, is being adjusted.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.