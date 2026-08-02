SOYOUGI SOYOUGI Starts Dating a Handsome 189-cm Korean Medicine Doctor, Kim Hyung-bae... "Turns Out He Lived Right Next Door"

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Model and YouTuber SOYOUGI SOYOUGI, whose real name is Kim Min-young, has shared the love story of how she first met her Korean medicine doctor boyfriend and how their relationship began.

On the 2nd, a video titled "The story of our first meeting......I'm telling it now" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "SOYOUGI SOYOUGI."

In the video, SOYOUGI SOYOUGI said, "Everyone, I'm dating someone," and opened up about the behind-the-scenes story of her first meeting with her boyfriend.

She said it was around last spring. "I was looking for videos about health information and dieting when a very handsome Korean medicine doctor appeared in the algorithm," she recalled. "I thought, 'He's good-looking,' and forgot about it. Then, while talking with my staff about handsome Korean medicine doctors, I showed them his photo, and they told me to go see him."

At the time, SOYOUGI SOYOUGI brushed it off, saying it was impossible. But after searching, she learned that the clinic was close to her home in Bundang at the time. Even so, she did not visit right away, and several more months passed.

Then, as she gained a little weight, the clinic came back to mind. "I usually weigh around 45 kilograms, but I had gone up to 48 kilograms then. The clinic suddenly came to mind, and I thought I should go at least once," she said.

In the end, SOYOUGI SOYOUGI visited the clinic. "I only had a serious consultation about dieting," she said. "After the consultation, he told me he had been a fan for a long time."

A month later, the doctor sent her a DM saying, "Are you taking your medicine properly? Come back for your second round of medication." But by then, she had lost about 3 kilograms and was busy with her schedule and moving preparations, so she could not make another visit. She later moved from Bundang to Gangnam.

Later, SOYOUGI SOYOUGI posted a photo of the Han River view from her new home on social networking service (SNS), and the doctor messaged her, saying, "My view is very similar to yours."

"It turned out he lived in the apartment right next door," she said with a laugh. "He had sent me DMs twice and even sent photos, so I thought maybe I could consider that a little flirting."

Gathering her courage, Kim Min-young said, "I just moved here, so I don't have a single friend in the neighborhood. Would you be my neighborhood friend?" After that, they had meals together, grew closer, and naturally started seeing each other. She added that he later said, "Let's make today our first day," and that was how they began dating.

Earlier, on the 1st, SOYOUGI SOYOUGI drew attention by posting a photo with her boyfriend on her SNS, along with the message, "Please look at us kindly."

Meanwhile, SOYOUGI SOYOUGI married race car driver and businessman Seo Joo-won in 2018, but the couple divorced in 2022.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.