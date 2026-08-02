After Ko Ji-yong's Divorce Revelation... His Ex-Wife Heo Yang-im Shares a Touching Thought About Their Son Seung-jae: "He Seems So Much Bigger Now"

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Yoon-sun] As news emerged that Ko Ji-yong, formerly of Sechs Kies, and doctor Heo Yang-im have divorced, Heo shared a touching reflection on watching their son Seung-jae grow up.

On the 2nd, Heo posted several photos along with the caption, "Another summer update from New Zealand."

The photos showed Seung-jae trying bungee jumping in New Zealand. Even right before leaping, he struck a V sign without showing any sign of nervousness. After the jump, he flashed a bright smile, drawing attention with his cheerful expression.

Heo expressed her affection for her son, saying, "There are more and more moments when Mom can't jump in for me. Still, seeing him stand on his own, make his own choices, and eventually take a step forward made me feel that he has grown so much. I hope he grows up to be a child who tries even when he is afraid, rather than one who is fearless."

She added, "I'll see you soon. I'll be waiting for you at the airport. You had a great time over the weekend, so starting tomorrow, work hard at training again!"

Earlier, Ko Ji-yong revealed on the 29th of last month that he had divorced his wife two years ago. He said he had kept it private because he wanted to protect Seung-jae and help him accept the situation and grow up in a stable environment.

"Seung-jae understands his parents' new relationship and is doing well and living stably now. I will continue to do my best as a father. Although we are no longer a couple, we are supporting each other and getting along well," he said.

Meanwhile, Ko Ji-yong married family medicine specialist Heo Yang-im in 2013, and they welcomed Seung-jae the following year. Ko Ji-yong and Seung-jae appeared on KBS 2TV's "The Return of Superman" for about two years starting in 2017, earning much love from viewers.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.