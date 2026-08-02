Ko Kyung-pyo Opens Up About Painful Family Story: "I Learned About My Mother's Illness When I Enlisted... I Sent Her Off Six Months After My Discharge" ('Roller Coaster')

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actor Ko Kyung-pyo opened up about a painful family story, recalling the time he learned of his mother's illness just before enlisting in the military.

On the MBC program 'Roller Coaster,' which aired on the 2nd, Noh Hong-chul, Choi Kang-rok, Ko Kyung-pyo, and Pani Bottle shared their honest feelings as they wrapped up their Europe theme park tour.

That day, while talking with Pani Bottle, Noh Hong-chul recalled a conversation he had with Ko Kyung-pyo at an amusement park on the third day of the trip, saying, "Both Choi Kang-rok and Kyung-pyo have a lot going on."

At the time, Noh Hong-chul saw Ko Kyung-pyo eating bread and other snacks and asked, "Is your blood pressure okay?" He had been concerned because Ko Kyung-pyo had previously shown himself checking his blood pressure every day due to hypertension.

Ko Kyung-pyo then said, "I don't know exactly when I started having high blood pressure, but I found out when I was 28 and enlisting that I was someone who could be sent home because of my blood pressure." He added, "But after the news about my enlistment came out, fans came from far away to greet me, and I enlisted. Then they told me I could choose. They said I could go back home."

He continued, "I also heard that my mother was ill when I was enlisting." He said, "I worried a lot, but I enlisted with the belief that I should just go and come back quickly, and that my mom would still be alive by then." He added, "After I was discharged, I spent about six months with my mother, then sent her off and started my 30s."

Ko Kyung-pyo said, "Thanks to that, my attitude toward life changed a lot. My mother's passing is heartbreaking, but for me it also seems to have become a turning point that brought good fortune after hardship." He added, "I am enjoying life on her behalf as well."

After hearing this, Noh Hong-chul said, "She must have been so happy to see you do so many great projects," and Ko Kyung-pyo replied, "I'm sure she's watching even now."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.