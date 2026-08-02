Sung Si-kyung Reveals Just How Much He Can Drink... "Kang Ho-dong Threw Up for the First Time in 10 Years" ('My Little Old Boy')

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Singer Sung Si-kyung shared an episode in which he made Kang Ho-dong throw up.

On the February 2 episode of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s "My Little Old Boy" ("My Little Old Boy"), Jo Hyun Ah invited her ideal type, Sung Si-kyung, to her campsite and spent time talking with him.

That day, Sung Si-kyung, widely known as one of the entertainment industry's top drinkers, recalled a past episode of drinking with Kang Ho-dong. He began by saying, "Ho-dong, whom I met 26 years ago, is still the best, but he was truly the best back then."

He continued, "At the time, rumors were going around that I was the best drinker, but wherever I went, I would say, 'Ho-dong is the best. Drinking contests are for humans, not for a world champion. Ho-dong is not someone who should be competing in drinking matches with people like us.'"

Sung Si-kyung then recalled, "I kept saying that story so much that Ho-dong thought I was really fond of him. One day, we met at a drinking gathering that was probably our third round, and because he thought so highly of me, he kept drinking to show me his best side. Even when I said, 'Please drink slowly,' he kept going."

But Kang Ho-dong ended up vomiting on his way home because he had pushed himself too hard. Sung Si-kyung said, "He got vomit on his shoes and scraped it off with gravel. By morning, the sun was already up. I was getting ready to sleep when he called and said, 'I threw up. It was the first time in 10 years.'" His story drew laughter.

Shin Dong-yup, another close friend of Sung Si-kyung and a fellow heavy drinker, also made people laugh when he admitted, "I've never seen Sung Si-kyung drunk. I'm always the first one to get drunk before he does."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.