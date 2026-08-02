Park So-hyun Reveals Shocking "Small-Eater DNA": "I Share One Pack of Ramen With My Parents" ('My Little Old Boy')

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Park So-hyun surprised everyone by revealing her unusual "small-eater DNA."

On the SBS variety show "My Little Old Boy," which aired on the 2nd, Yang Jung-a, Park So-hyun, Ye Ji-won and Shin Dong, who had all appeared on the former variety show "Gold Miss is Coming," reunited after 16 years.

At the dinner table that day, Park So-hyun barely touched the food. Seeing this, Yang Jung-a said, "If adults knew, they'd scold them. They're such small eaters."

Shin Dong then said, "Do you remember when we did 'Gold Miss is Coming'? Whenever the meal truck arrived on set, So-hyun unnie never ate. Back then, there wasn't even a word like 'small eater.'" She added, "You used to live on one latte a day. Is everyone in your family like that?"

Park So-hyun revealed her unusual "small-eater DNA," saying, "Older people would really hate this kind of style, but in my family, if my father and I heat up one instant rice bowl, we still can't finish it between the two of us."

She went on to say, "If we cook one pack of ramen, my mom, dad and I share it among the three of us. At that point, we can still crack in an egg. But if just my dad and I eat it, we get too full to add the egg." Her comments drew surprise.

Park So-hyun also explained her daily eating routine, saying, "I used to eat one meal a day, but these days I've increased it a lot and eat two meals. I wake up late in the morning and drink an iced vanilla latte or a glass of milk until 2 p.m."

She added, "I eat a late meal after 2 p.m. Before going to the radio station, I eat whatever I want, but only a little, like two or three cherry tomatoes."

When asked whether she eats jajangmyeon, Park So-hyun replied, "I like jajang ramen and I eat jajangmyeon too. But I've never once mixed jajangmyeon before eating it." She added, "When jajangmyeon is served, I just take two or three bites and eat only the noodles that have sauce on them."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.