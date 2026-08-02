Choi Soo-young Cheers, "Go, Husband"... Kwon Seong-jun, Nicknamed 'Soo-young's Husband,' Finally Wins a Star on 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator'

Singer and actress Choi Soo-young met chef Kwon Seong-jun, who had long named her his ideal type, and showed off their playful chemistry.

On the JTBC program 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator,' which aired on the 2nd, chefs competed in a 15-minute cooking battle using ingredients from Choi Soo-young's refrigerator.

During the show, MC Kim Sung-joo said, "Soo-young should have come on a little earlier. There was someone who nearly stretched his neck waiting for her. That person is chef Kwon Seong-jun."

When Lim YoonA appeared on a previous episode, Kwon Seong-jun had already shown his admiration for Soo-young, saying, "My fan cafe nickname was 'Soo-young's husband.'" After watching that broadcast, Soo-young responded by posting a photo on social media to confirm it.

At last, when Kwon Seong-jun met Choi Soo-young in person that day, he greeted her by saying, "Let me introduce myself first. I'm chef Kwon Seong-jun," drawing laughter. He then revealed his fan-like excitement, saying, "My heart is racing so much today. I can't even look her in the eye."

Choi Soo-young explained, "Back then, I didn't have many fans. Taeyeon, Tiffany Young, and Lim YoonA had a lot of fans, while I was usually one of the few people with a nickname that I could actually remember."

Kwon Seong-jun explained why Soo-young was his top pick, saying, "I have relatively short limbs, so I like tall people. In Girls' Generation (SNSD), she had the charm of having the longest limbs." He added, "She also has a unique feel when she dances. The way she brushes her hair back is so cool."

Later, Choi Soo-young said, "I'm so busy that I don't get to eat properly. I end up eating only salads or simple kimbap, so I really want to eat something very luxurious and extravagant," and requested "a lavish dish that can satisfy a princess's appetite."

Kwon Seong-jun responded, "I've been waiting for this day," and chose the theme of 'the rules of princess cuisine' before showing his determination. However, when Kim Sung-joo remarked, "Chef Kwon Seong-jun has a 0-10 record when idol refrigerators are revealed," Kwon Seong-jun replied, "Before receiving a star from Soo-young, my first idol, I can't receive a star from any other idol." He then added, "For a man, first love is..." and made a meaningful remark, prompting screams from the cast and filling the studio with laughter.

As the 15-minute cooking battle got underway, Kim Sung-joo tasted Kwon Seong-jun's dish and commented, "This looks difficult again today. It lacks depth of flavor." At that moment, Choi Soo-young drew attention by cheering, "Go, husband!"

After tasting Kwon Seong-jun's finished dish, Choi Soo-young startled everyone by suddenly pretending to spit it out after one bite. She then immediately sent a finger heart toward Kwon Seong-jun, drawing attention.

In the end, Choi Soo-young chose Kwon Seong-jun's dish. She explained her final decision, saying, "The dessert was so delicious."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.