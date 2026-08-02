Jang Shin-young Shows Off Her Slim Legs in a Swimsuit Photo... Did She Go on a Summer Vacation with Her Family?

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Jang Shin-young Shows Off Her Slim Legs in a Swimsuit Photo... Did She Go on a Summer Vacation with Her Family?

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Actress Jang Shin-young showed off her slim figure in a swimsuit.

On the 2nd, Jang Shin-young shared several photos taken during her summer vacation.

The photos showed Jang Shin-young walking along the sea while holding a transparent tube, wearing a red checkered swimsuit. Her bright, girl-like smile as she enjoyed her summer getaway drew attention.

In another photo, Jang Shin-young enjoyed a relaxed moment walking by the sea with her pet dog in a black swimsuit.

She also shared a photo of herself strolling along the beach with a fresh smile. In another shot taken at a valley, Jang Shin-young also drew attention by showing off her slim legs. Her unadorned, natural look and youthful appearance that belied her age drew admiration.

Jang Shin-young Shows Off Her Slim Legs in a Swimsuit Photo... Did She Go on a Summer Vacation with Her Family?

Meanwhile, Jang Shin-young, who had been raising her son alone after having him with her ex-husband, married actor Kang Kyung-joon in 2018 and welcomed their second son the following year.

However, Kang Kyung-joon became embroiled in a lawsuit in December 2023 over damages claimed by a spouse's affair partner, and the case ended the following year with a judgment accepting the claim. At the time, Kang Kyung-joon's side stated, "It is true that there were inappropriate aspects, but that does not mean we admit to an affair."

Since then, Jang Shin-young has said she intends to protect her family and has continued her marriage.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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YoonSeon, Cho
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