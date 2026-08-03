Lee Eun-gyeol Reveals He Handed Over His Seal and Found a '9-to-1, 10-Year Slave Contract'... "I Made Zero Won During My Peak" ('You Quiz on the Block')

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Lee Eun-gyeol, a magician with 30 years of experience, opened up about a shocking past in which he handed over his seal to a trusted acquaintance and later discovered a 10-year unfair contract he had never known about.

On the 2nd, tvN's "You Quiz on the Block" released a teaser through its official social media account titled, "Lee Eun-gyeol took over the world stage, but made zero won?! What is the identity of the 9:1 slave contract that put the brakes on his prime?"

In the video, Yoo Jae-suk asked, "Lee Eun-gyeol was busy with bookings and performances at the time, and many people probably thought he must have made a lot of money because he was doing so well. So what happened that he didn't earn a single won then?"

Lee Eun-gyeol replied, "I started a company with an older brother I felt was like family. I even handed over my seal to him." Yoo Jae-suk let out a sigh, saying, "Ah, the seal."

Lee explained, "He always said there were too many payments to handle, so I gave it to him." Yoo Jae-suk sympathized, saying, "You should have checked the payments and stamped it yourself."

Lee then revealed, "I was so busy that he kept saying, 'You're holding things up. We need to do this quickly.' Then I found a contract I didn't even know existed. I was under a 10-year contract that was basically a slave contract, with a 9-to-1 split. I was the 1."

He added, "It was the dead of winter, but I was preparing for performances while shivering in an underground rehearsal room with no heating and catching colds." Yoo Jae-suk asked, "You kept that up for 10 years?"

Lee said, "No. My parents saw me rehearsing in that cold practice room and were furious." He continued, "That's when I found the contract. I said, 'I've never seen a contract like this,' and we ended up fighting over it."

When Yoo Jae-suk mentioned that Lee had invested 20 billion won in magic equipment, Lee honestly replied, "I can't even estimate that."

He explained, "Just the scene where a train appears, rises up, and flies away cost about 250 million won in production expenses at the time." He added, "After that, we kept working with the art team on the overall design, and as we continued revising the smoke effects and other details, the costs just kept adding up."

Lee also recalled a nerve-racking failure during a magic performance. "There are too many," he said. "At my first show, I had built up the whole story for the final climax, and then, just as everything was set, the helicopter didn't show up."

He went on, "I was about to pull back the curtain, but a staff member shouted from behind, 'You can't do that.'" He added, "It was my first time, so I didn't know how to handle it." Lee said, "Now there are always ways to deal with it. If something goes wrong, we have Plan B and Plan C ready. Back then, we didn't have that."

In the end, his first performance ended in disappointment. Lee said, "The first day's show was a disaster, so we refunded everyone." He added, "I still feel so sorry to the audience who saw that stage. I think it became a very important lesson for me."

Meanwhile, Lee Eun-gyeol is one of Korea's leading illusionists and has spent the past 30 years raising Korean magic to a world-class level.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.