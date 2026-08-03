"Reply 1988" Sung-Won Choi tearfully recalls two battles with leukemia: "It was so hard I don't want to think about it"

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] Actor Sung-Won Choi shed tears as he recalled his battle with leukemia.

KBS 2TV's "Happy Together – I’m Glad I’m Not Alone," airing on the 7th, will feature Choi's close friends of 20 years, Park Hae-soo, Im Chul-soo, and Park Jae-yoon.

In a recently released teaser, Choi was seen becoming emotional as he remembered the period when he was undergoing treatment for leukemia, drawing sympathy from viewers.

Jang Hang-jun cautiously brought up the topic, saying, "There was a report that Sung-Won Choi fell ill when his work was doing very well." Choi then said through tears, "I got sick in 2016, and it came back. It was incredibly hard." He added, "It was to the point that I didn't want to think about it again."

Im Chul-soo, who watched from the side, recalled the time and said, "I was seriously shocked. I cried a lot while walking that day." Park Hae-soo added, "I also believed he would recover even better and in good health."

Meanwhile, Choi gained wide popularity in the 2015 tvN drama "Reply 1988" as No-eul, the younger brother of Deok-sun, played by Hyeri. However, he suspended his activities the following year after being diagnosed with acute leukemia.

He later recovered and returned in 2018, but leukemia recurred in 2020. He underwent a bone marrow transplant and was declared fully recovered again after about two years of treatment.

In a past entertainment program, Choi also spoke candidly about the aftereffects. He said, "My condition goes back and forth between good and bad." He explained, "I had a transplant for fundamental treatment, but there are unavoidable aftereffects and side effects. The first is dryness. My fingernails grow in layers and split, my eyes and mouth are both dry, and I also get short of breath."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.