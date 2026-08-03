Shim Gyu-deok Opens Up About His Feelings Ahead of Remarriage to Lee A-young: "I Don't Know If I Can Walk Into the Wedding Hall"

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] Shim Gyu-deok, who rose to fame on Love After Divorce, shared his difficult feelings after appearing on Love War.

On the 2nd, a video titled "Shim Gyu-deok♥Lee A-young Love War, After the Broadcast, Instagram Q&A (It's Your Fault, It's My Fault)" was uploaded to the couple's channel.

In the video, the two were asked whether they still felt certain about marriage even after appearing on JTBC's Love War. Lee A-young then looked at Shim Gyu-deok, who had faced even harsher criticism after the broadcast, and worried aloud, "Aren't you still not fully recovered?"

Shim Gyu-deok honestly admitted, "My desire to get married has grown much stronger, but I don't know if I can walk into the wedding hall in this state." After hearing that, Lee A-young said, "You need time to recover," and added, "I think it would be fine to postpone it."

Shim Gyu-deok then said, "It's been so long since I felt this kind of mental state," and added, "I'm not saying I'm postponing it. I have a sense of responsibility, and since I invited people, I will go through with it. But I do wonder whether I can recover in one or two weeks."

He also revealed the decisive moment that led him to decide to marry Lee A-young. Recalling the time they filmed in the studio, he said, "I wasn't struggling because I was worried about comments. I was having a panic attack, feeling dizzy and short of breath because celebrities I really liked were criticizing me."

He continued, "I realized I was truly a bad person and was hanging my head. Then I looked up and saw her looking at me and smiling. At that moment, I couldn't see the celebrities anymore. It comforted me."

He added, "Going forward, I hope I won't make mistakes like that again. But there may still be situations where I make mistakes or face criticism. If my wife were to criticize me too at that time, it would be very hard. But there are far more people who support me." He went on, "Sometimes family members put up walls, and surprisingly, there are even more cases where they say, 'I knew this would happen.' But she comforted me."

He also said, "She tells people first that I am a 'kind person,' and that made me think that even if I have problems or go through difficult times in the future, it will be comforting. I guess that is how I came to my own answer that I should marry this person." He expressed his affection for Lee A-young.

Meanwhile, Lee A-young, who appeared on MBN's Love After Divorce, and Shim Gyu-deok, who appeared on Love After Divorce 5, became a couple in January last year and are now preparing for remarriage. The two appeared on Love War, which aired on the 21st of last month, and revealed the conflicts they faced while preparing for marriage. At the time, Shim Gyu-deok, who had been covering living expenses alone after Lee A-young quit her job, expressed dissatisfaction with her spending habits and made harsh remarks, sparking controversy.

Amid the backlash, the couple launched a joint YouTube channel the day before the broadcast and said, "We are actually getting married because we get along well," which also raised questions about their sincerity. Some even alleged that the show was staged, fueling suspicions of so-called "fake broadcasting."

As the controversy grew, Lee A-young apologized, saying, "It is true that Love War is an unscripted show, and it is also true that we each had our own concerns ahead of marriage. But if this made us seem lacking in sincerity, I am sorry."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.