Lee Seon-jeong, Divorced After Just 4 Months, Opens Up After Ex-Husband LJ Is Mentioned: "I Used Up All My Emotions, So I Have No Regrets"

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun reporter] Broadcaster Lee Seon-jeong opened up honestly about her feelings toward her ex-husband, LJ.

A video titled "Mambo Girl Lee Seon-jeong × Kim Bu-yong: 30 Years of Friendship, a Flood of Shocking Confessions!" was recently uploaded to Lee Seon-jeong's channel.

That day, Kim Bu-yong belatedly remembered Lee Seon-jeong's divorce and said, "So you went through a divorce. I had completely forgotten." Lee Seon-jeong laughed it off, saying, "It was so long ago that I could forget it too."

Kim Bu-yong then joked, "If you want 'Seon-jeong-style' to really take off, invite that guy, your ex-husband, once. If you drink and talk about this and that, you'll hit 1 million subscribers in no time. Want me to set it up for you?"

Lee Seon-jeong bristled at the remark and said, "I want to kill you." Kim Bu-yong laughed it off, saying, "You just let everything go and move on. It's better to clear things up and stay on good terms."

Lee Seon-jeong said candidly, "I don't have any bad feelings. When a person uses up all their emotions, there is no regret. That's why I don't have any bad feelings."

Kim Bu-yong then mentioned Seo Yoo-jung, the second-generation Mambo Girl, and said, "I got in touch with Yoo-jung after a long time and talked about you. I said we should all meet sometime. If there's an event, we should work it together." He added, "What surprised me most was that I didn't even know Yoo-jung had gotten married, and I didn't know she had divorced either. It makes me sad that both the first and second Mambo Girl generations ended up divorced."

Lee Seon-jeong joked in response, "The Mambo Girl curse," drawing laughter.

Kim Bu-yong went on to mention, "When we were young, we thought certain things were huge problems. But now, we laugh for a moment, sleep on it, and the next day it's gone. If I had known that back then, Seon-jeong would probably be living well now," bringing up her divorce once again.

Lee Seon-jeong then snapped, "Why are you doing this to me?" Kim Bu-yong made everyone laugh by replying, "You're the only one here who got married."

Yeonsu Lee, who was listening, said, "Still, that's better than us. At least you got to experience it once. I think experience is important." Lee Seon-jeong firmly replied, "You don't need that kind of experience. Don't do it."

Meanwhile, Lee Seon-jeong made her debut in 1996 as the first-generation Mambo Girl on Kim Bu-yong's stage performance of "Poverty in the Midst of Plenty." She later drew attention in 2012 when she registered her marriage with broadcaster LJ just 45 days after meeting him, but she announced their divorce about four months later.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.