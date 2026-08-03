Shin-Soo Choo's Wife Ha Won-mi Says All Her Clothes Were Stolen at a California Laundromat: "May the Person Who Took Them Have Bad Luck"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jung An-ji] Ha Won-mi, the wife of former baseball player Shin-Soo Choo, said her clothes and her son's uniform were stolen at a laundromat in California, expressing disbelief over the incident.

On the 2nd, Ha Won-mi posted on her social media, "A country mouse from Texas got robbed in California."

She said, "I took my dirty uniform to the laundromat and got everything stolen. Is this for real?" She went on to say, "Please, may the person who stole Geon-woo's uniform and my clothes have bad luck," adding, "No, seriously, is this really happening?"

Ha Won-mi also said, "I came to a laundromat to do my own laundry instead of using the hotel laundry service, just to save a little money, and this happened." She added, "I wonder what kind of even better things are coming for Choo Geon-woo for something this absurd to happen."

She also said, "Until yesterday, I kept saying, 'California is so nice. I want to live here,' but now I just want to go home."

Choo Geon-woo, the second son of Shin-Soo Choo and Ha Won-mi, is a promising prospect drawing attention in U.S. baseball. He currently plays as an outfielder for IMG Academy in the United States and is ranked among the nation's top amateur prospects. He recently made headlines after recording an exit velocity of 169.6 km/h.

Meanwhile, Ha Won-mi married baseball player Shin-Soo Choo in 2004, and they have two sons and one daughter. She is currently active as a YouTuber and Pilates instructor.

The family of Shin-Soo Choo and Ha Won-mi lives in a large mansion in Texas, covering about 18,000 square meters.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.