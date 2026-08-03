Ko Kyung-pyo Says, "My Mom Will Still Be Alive"... Decided to Enlist Despite High Blood Pressure and Being Sent Home ('Nolleocoaster')

[Sportschosun Jung An-ji] Actor Ko Kyung-pyo moved viewers as he shared the story of being sent home after being found unfit for enlistment because of high blood pressure, and explained why he still chose to join the military after hearing that his mother was battling an illness.

On the MBC show 'Nolleocoaster' aired on the 2nd, Noh Hong-chul, Choi Kang-rok, Ko Kyung-pyo, and Pani Bottle wrapped up their Europe theme park tour and opened up about their feelings.

That day, Ko Kyung-pyo said, "I don't know when I started having high blood pressure, but when I enlisted at 28, I was classified as someone who had to be sent home because of it."

That was also why he had been checking his blood pressure regularly at his accommodation throughout the trip.

He recalled, "There were even articles saying I was enlisting, and fans came from far away to greet me before I left. But they told me I could go back and let me choose."

But he had an even bigger concern. Ko Kyung-pyo said, "I also heard that my mother was battling an illness when I enlisted," and added, "I thought about it a lot, but I decided to go by believing, 'Let's just go and come back quickly. My mom will still be alive by then.'"

He said calmly, "After I was discharged, I spent about six months with my mother, then said goodbye to her and started my 30s," drawing sympathy.

When Noh Hong-chul said, "You must have felt so heavy-hearted," Ko Kyung-pyo replied, "Thanks to that, my attitude toward life changed a lot. My mother's passing was sad, but for me, it also seems to have become a turning point that brought good fortune after hardship." He added, "I am enjoying life on her behalf."

After hearing that, Noh Hong-chul said, "Your mother must have been so happy to see you do so many great projects," and Ko Kyung-pyo laughed, saying, "She is probably watching even now." Ko Kyung-pyo also said, "I know how precious these moments are," drawing attention with the sincerity he showed in each day of his visits.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.