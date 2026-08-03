Moon Ji-in Reveals Kim Ki-ri's 'Changed Attitude' Two Weeks Before Giving Birth... "After Marriage, He Acts Like a European"

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Moon Ji-in and comedian Kim Ki-ri, a married couple expecting their baby, shared a glimpse of their maternity photo shoot and an update full of excitement.

A recent video titled "A chaotic maternity photo shoot in a special location (two weeks before giving birth)" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Jiin of Jiin."

That day, Moon Ji-in and Kim Ki-ri got their hair and makeup done as they prepared for the maternity shoot, which would capture their first family photo with their soon-to-be-born son, "Saengmyeong."

The preparation process, however, was far from smooth. While trying on outfits, Moon Ji-in found that the underskirt did not fit her pregnant belly. She laughed and said, "If I wear this, I'll be lying on the floor in a minute."

After some ups and downs, the two finally dressed in matching hanbok and began the shoot in earnest. The maternity photos were especially meaningful because they were taken at a place tied to memories from their dating days.

The couple returned to the park where Kim Ki-ri had once confessed, "Let's date," and stood there again, this time as parents-to-be.

During the shoot, Moon Ji-in recalled their dating days and told Kim Ki-ri, "Before our relationship was reported, you were extremely careful and watched people's reactions like a top star. But after we got married, you suddenly acted like a European." Kim Ki-ri, looking embarrassed, quickly kissed her, drawing laughter.

After returning home, Moon Ji-in also shared how she felt about the upcoming birth. She said, "Isn't this the last time the two of us can spend time alone before Saengmyeong is born?" She added, "For the next two months, we'll go on dates every day. We'll order late-night snacks, watch movies, and make the most of our time together."

Meanwhile, Moon Ji-in and Kim Ki-ri got married last year and are expecting their first son in August.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.