After Divorce, He Exercises Visitation Rights... Choi Dong-seok Reunites With His Daughter, Who Is Preparing for Medical School, After a Long Time: "We Needed Time Alone"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Choi Dong-seok shared a recent update about enjoying a one-on-one date with his teenage daughter for the first time in a while, offering a touching glimpse of their father-daughter time.

On the 2nd, Choi posted several photos along with the message, "I went on a date with Da-in in Seongsu-dong."

That day, Choi spent a relaxed time walking with his daughter around Seongsu-dong in Seoul.

Seongsu-dong has recently been one of the most popular hot spots among Generation MZ and teenagers. The father and daughter strolled through the area, shopped, and had a meal together, enjoying a quiet and intimate outing.

Choi honestly admitted that the date felt somewhat awkward since it had been so long since they were alone together. He said, "It had been so long since we saw each other that it seemed like we needed time just for the two of us," revealing a father's effort to slowly close the distance with his daughter as she enters her teenage years.

Park Ji-yoon's daughter graduated from the middle school program at Korea International School, Jeju Campus, last year and is now a high school student. She is reportedly aiming to enter medical school.

Choi also shared an episode from their date. He joked, "I was teasing her by looking at a bracelet she asked about and saying, 'Isn't that a bus strap?' and there was a moment when the date almost ended early," drawing laughs with his lighthearted story.

He added, "Even on a hot day, we held hands and went around here and there, ate burgers, bought clothes she liked, and had a happy Sunday," recalling their short but precious father-daughter date.

In the released photos, Choi can be seen walking through the streets of Seongsu-dong and shopping with his daughter, spending an ordinary yet special day. Their warm reunion brought a sense of comfort to viewers as well.

Meanwhile, Choi married Park Ji-yoon, his colleague from the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) announcer team, in 2009 and had one son and one daughter. However, after divorce mediation in 2023, they went their separate ways after 14 years of marriage.

Park Ji-yoon currently has custody and parental rights over the children, while Choi meets them regularly through visitation rights.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.