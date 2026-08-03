RESCENE's Woni's Homeroom Teacher, Who Stood by Her to the End, Deletes SNS Account After Quelling 'School Bully' Rumors, Saying, "Do Not Judge Others"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] The middle school homeroom teacher who defended RESCENE's Woni by directly refuting allegations of school violence and bullying has deleted her SNS account after the controversy came to an end.

She left a final post saying, "It seems everything has been resolved well," before closing the account.

Ms. A, who identified herself as Woni's middle school homeroom teacher, wrote on SNS on the 2nd, "Hello. I am Woni's homeroom teacher," and added, "It seems everything has been resolved well, so I will delete this account now."

She then shared a lengthy post, saying, "However, I have a few words I want to say to those who created this controversy, so I will leave them here."

She also asked for continued support for her student, saying, "Thank you for your encouragement. Please continue to look kindly on Woni and take good care of her."

Using the controversy as a chance to reflect on online culture, Ms. A said, "SNS has developed, but communication has actually disappeared, and one-sided remarks have become overwhelming. It feels like we are living in an age that lacks understanding and consideration."

She added, "Anyone can make mistakes, and people can unintentionally hurt others. Rather than looking at others as if judging them, I hope for a world where we first see their strengths and generously understand their weaknesses."

Quoting a passage from The Analects of Confucius, she wrote, "There is always something to learn from anyone," and concluded, "I hope we can first love ourselves, and live lives in which that love extends to others as well."

Earlier, as Woni's alleged school bullying rumors spread mainly through online communities, Ms. A opened her own SNS account and testified about her student's school days.

She released a graduation album, photos from student council activities, and old letters, saying that Woni had been a diligent student who served as a student council officer in middle school.

After the homeroom teacher's testimony, criticism grew online over the false allegations, and the person who first raised the bullying claims reportedly deleted the related posts and closed the account.

With the controversy now settled, Ms. A also ended the matter by deleting her SNS account after saying that it seemed to have been resolved well.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.