Jin Tae-hyun and Park Si-eun Spotted on a Subway Date... "Stay Hydrated in the Heat"

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Actor Jin Tae-hyun shared a warm, ordinary glimpse of his daily life with his wife, actress Park Si-eun.

On the 2nd, Jin Tae-hyun posted several photos on his personal account along with a greeting. He wrote, "Hello, this is Jin Tae-hyun. I hope you are well. I went on a subway date with my wife. We visited Daehak-ro after a long time. It's very hot these days, so please take care of your health. Drink plenty of water, and have some electrolyte drinks too."

The released photos showed the couple taking a commemorative shot while riding the subway.

Jin Tae-hyun wore a white T-shirt and sunglasses, while Park Si-eun kept it casual in a black T-shirt and a cap pulled low, showing off her youthful looks.

Jin Tae-hyun also said, "It was a fun Sunday. We went on a subway date, transferred trains, got off to visit a department store, and did some grocery shopping." He expressed great satisfaction with the small moments of everyday life.

Meanwhile, Jin Tae-hyun and Park Si-eun tied the knot in 2015 after five years of dating.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.