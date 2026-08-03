"Doctor Husband" Park Eun-young Reveals Shocking Hygiene Habits... "Laundry Went Bad, Mushrooms Grew in the Bathroom"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Chef Park Eun-young shocked the studio by revealing appalling hygiene habits while trying to bond with actress Choi Soo-young over their shared love of laziness.

On the JTBC variety show "Please Take Care of My Refrigerator," which aired on the 2nd, former Girls' Generation member and actress Choi Soo-young appeared as a guest and shared details about her unusual daily life.

That day, Choi said, "I like cooking, but cleaning up is such a hassle," adding, "I debate whether to use a cutting board, and if scissors seem like they can handle it, I think, 'I guess I don't need a cutting board after all.'" Her confession drew sympathy for her extreme laziness.

Hearing this, chef Park Eun-young tried to relate by sharing her own experience.

But what came out of Park Eun-young's mouth left the cast stunned.

Park said, "When I was living in Hong Kong, I kept putting off laundry and piling it up. Then I ran out of clothes and thought, 'I really need to do laundry now,' but when I picked up the pile, all the clothes had rotted away," shocking the studio.

Taken aback by Park Eun-young's blunt revelation, host Ahn Jung-hwan fired back, saying, "That's not laziness. That's just dirty."

Even so, Park calmly added, "Mushrooms even grew in the bathroom of my Hong Kong home," sending everyone into laughter.

Once her unbelievable hygiene habits were revealed, Choi Soo-young, who had been talking about laziness herself, quickly drew a line.

Choi waved her hands and said, "I'm not that bad," making a clear effort to distance herself from Park Eun-young. Park ended up with a shocking public rejection after failing to form a "laziness" alliance with Choi, creating the episode's biggest highlight.

Meanwhile, Park Eun-young appeared in the 2024 Netflix series "Black & White Chef: Culinary Class War" and drew attention after earning the nickname "Chinese Cuisine Goddess." She married a plastic surgeon in May.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.