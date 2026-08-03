Han Seo-hee’s ‘dating rumor’ with foreign model was not true... "I didn’t know the backlash would be this big"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Park Ara] Han Seo-hee, an influencer and former idol trainee, put an end to the dating rumor involving a foreign man by explaining it herself the next day, turning the incident into a brief misunderstanding.

On the 3rd, Han Seo-hee shared photos on her personal account showing her posing affectionately with foreign model Arthur Moreno.

At the time, she drew major attention by posting comments such as, "Thank you for your interest in my man," and "He is a normal person, so please refrain from making assumptions," which gave the impression that she was confirming the relationship.

However, it was not a real romance but part of an advertising shoot. A day later, Han Seo-hee uploaded a reel promoting a fortune-telling website, along with an explanation titled "The truth about the dating rumor." She then said, "I don't have a real boyfriend. You are my boyfriend," and added, "I didn't know the backlash would be this big."

As criticism continued from fans and internet users that it was a bait-style marketing tactic, Han Seo-hee said, "I thought I would be supported because it was content for women, but the reaction is different, so I'm surprised," and added, "Life doesn't go the way you want, so it's actually more interesting."

Meanwhile, Han Seo-hee first became known through an audition program, but she was later sentenced to prison on drug use charges and was released in late 2023 after serving her term.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.