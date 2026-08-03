Lee Yoon-ji's dentist husband looks unrecognizably different after surgery... "Cheer up, my husband"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Lee Yoon-ji expressed her affection for her husband, Jung Han Wool.

On the 3rd, Lee Yoon-ji shared a photo with the message, "We are by your side."

In the photo, Lee Yoon-ji revealed Jung Han Wool holding their daughter in his arms. In particular, one of his eyes was badly swollen and red from a stye, drawing sympathy. Jung Han Wool had previously said himself that he underwent surgery to remove the stye.

Lee Yoon-ji then added a witty caption, saying, "Black and blue around the eyes. I didn't hit him. Cheer up, my husband," sending a message of support to her husband and warming hearts.

Meanwhile, Lee Yoon-ji married dentist Jung Han Wool in 2014 and has two daughters: her eldest, Jung Ra-ni, born in 2015, and her second daughter, Soul, born in 2020. The family previously appeared on SBS's "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny," where they shared glimpses of their daily lives.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.