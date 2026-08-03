Director Christopher Nolan Praises Chef Son Jong-won: "The Best Meal"... Matt Damon and Charlize Theron Also Visit

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong Reporter] Director Christopher Nolan gave a thumbs-up after tasting a Korean course meal in Korea, calling it "the best meal."

Director Christopher Nolan, who visited Korea to promote the film "Odyssey," dined at the fine-dining restaurant Eatanic Garden in Seoul on the 1st with producer Emma Thomas and actors Matt Damon and Charlize Theron.

The restaurant is led by Chef Son Jong-won, who has appeared on Netflix's variety show "Culinary Class Wars Season 2" and JTBC's "Please Take Care of My Refrigerator since 2014."

The "Odyssey" team experienced Korean culinary culture by enjoying a course meal made with seasonal Korean ingredients. After the meal, Christopher Nolan reportedly expressed his satisfaction, saying, "The best meal."

A special birthday event was also prepared for the dinner. To celebrate Christopher Nolan's birthday, a dessert inspired by the Trojan Horse, a key element in the film, made a surprise appearance. Nolan, producer Emma Thomas, Matt Damon, Charlize Theron, and Chef Son Jong-won then posed for a commemorative photo and shared a meaningful moment.

Earlier, the "Odyssey" team drew attention by attending a KBO League baseball game as their first schedule in Korea, and they have continued to attract interest by experiencing a wide range of Korean culture, including its cuisine.

Meanwhile, the "Odyssey" team is set to meet local fans directly at a Red Carpet event on the 4th. The film "Odyssey" follows the journey of the hero Odysseus, who led the Trojan War to victory, as he defies the wrath of the gods and fate in order to return home. The cast includes Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, and Charlize Theron.

Jo Min-jeong Reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.