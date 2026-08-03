"Down syndrome writer" Seo Eun-hye dismisses divorce rumors with a kiss video featuring her husband Cho Young-nam: "We are doing well"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Seo Eun-hye, a writer and actress with Down syndrome, shared a sweet glimpse of her newlywed life with her husband Cho Young-nam, once again putting recent divorce rumors to rest.

On the 3rd, Seo Eun-hye posted a video on her social networking service along with the short caption, "I don't do middle age."

The video showed Seo Eun-hye spending affectionate time with her husband, Cho Young-nam. Looking at him lovingly, she acted cute and said, "Oppa, you're so cute," and Cho Young-nam responded by kissing his wife to show his affection.

Cho Young-nam then suggested, "Your father-in-law and mother-in-law too," encouraging her to kiss her parents as well. Seo Eun-hye replied with a witty, "I won't do that for my parents. I'm middle-aged," drawing laughter.

The video drew even more attention because it was shared after divorce rumors had recently spread online.

Earlier, on the 31st of last month, Seo Eun-hye directly refuted the false reports by posting on the community page of her YouTube channel, "Ni Eolgul Eunhye-ssi," saying, "We are doing well."

She added, "Fake news and videos claiming that my husband and I divorced seem to be spreading, but we are working and loving each other more happily than ever."

She continued, "Unless something special comes up, we always wait for customers at a cafe, draw the pictures they ordered, and make time to be affectionate whenever we can," dismissing speculation about marital discord.

Meanwhile, Seo Eun-hye made a strong impression in the 2022 tvN drama Our Blues, where she played Lee Young-hee, the twin sister of Han Ji-min's character, and won wide praise as an actress. She has since remained active, balancing her work as both a writer and an actress.

Seo Eun-hye married Cho Young-nam, who is eight years older than her, in May last year after meeting him through a job for people with developmental disabilities. Since then, the couple has shared their newlywed life through Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny and YouTube, earning much support from the public.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.