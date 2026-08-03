"A car driving the wrong way and even a bicycle"... Lee Sol-i, wife of Park Sung-kwang, recalls a chilling moment when she felt close to life and death

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Lee Sol-i, the wife of comedian Park Sung-kwang, recently shared a chilling driving incident and reflected deeply on life.

On the 2nd, Lee posted a video on her personal account with a candid message. She wrote that after going through the full cycle of joy, anger, sorrow, and pleasure, she no longer feels strongly excited about most things. Instead, she sometimes feels a sudden sense of sadness when facing certain situations. Looking back, she said, she may have kept blaming herself for many events in life. She added that although she still feels afraid whenever she turns an unexpected corner, she has decided not to let things that simply happened by chance cut too deeply into her heart.

In the video, Lee also opened up about her inner thoughts through writing.

She began by asking whether feeling indifferent no matter what she does means her heart has grown old. She said that when she was young, everything felt new, and that excitement itself was happiness. She also wondered whether the only major events left in life are separation and loss, and asked whether a new chapter will come after she gets through this period.

She continued, saying that when she looks at the morning sunlight, she sometimes feels sad for no clear reason. It is not a specific sorrow, but rather the feeling that a single tear is sitting in a corner of her heart. After going through the full range of emotions, she said, she no longer feels as easily moved as before.

She also described the dangerous situation she faced that day, saying, "I saw a car driving the wrong way, and a bicycle suddenly shot out in front of me, so I nearly got into an accident several times. Big events in life seem to come like traffic accidents. If you avoid them well, they pass by, but if you cannot, they become an accident."

In closing, she said, "Many things in life come to us like chance. Looking back, I think I have lived by blaming myself for everything. It was a day when I resolved not to be hurt too deeply by things that were not my fault."

Meanwhile, Lee, who married Park Sung-kwang in 2020, is an influencer with 100,000 followers and remains active in communicating with fans. Last year, she revealed that she had been battling gynecological cancer, drawing sympathy and support from many people, and she is currently continuing regular checkups and medication treatment.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.