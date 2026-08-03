Lee Hyori Declares a 'Business Suspension' Amid Political Dispute... "Can We Sit This One Out Today?" ('Love War')

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Lee Hyori, the MC of JTBC's "Love War," grew tense as a "left-right couple" clashed over their political views.

JTBC's variety show "Love War" (directed by Kwon Hae-bom and Park Eun-young) is a relationship reality program in which relationship experts Lee Hyori, Seo Jang-hoon, and Kim Hee-chul decide whether couples on the verge of breaking up should stay together or part ways amid fierce battles. Each episode draws attention with the couples' controversial stories and the trio's unfiltered banter.

The show entered No. 10 on FUNdex's Integrated TV-OTT Non-Drama Buzz Index released on July 28, while Lee Hyori and Seo Jang-hoon ranked No. 6 and No. 7, respectively, in the non-drama cast buzz rankings, underscoring its popularity.

In episode 7 of "Love War," which airs on Tuesday the 4th, singer Soyou will join as a special mediator, while a highly sensitive story involving the entire nation will heat up the show. A conservative boyfriend and a progressive girlfriend, already locked in a "left-right war" over political views and religious beliefs, will appear.

The studio is filled with an unusual tension as an extremely sensitive topic emerges, one that even family members are said to avoid discussing carelessly.

The debate between the conservative boyfriend, who is from Daegu and served in the Republic of Korea Marine Corps, and the progressive girlfriend, who takes a keen interest in political issues, escalates from martial law to the coffee shop controversy and then to a religious conflict.

As the couple's fiery argument continues, with both sides speaking freely about politics, religion, and social issues, Lee Hyori, Seo Jang-hoon, Kim Hee-chul, and Soyou laugh as they declare a business suspension, saying, "Can we sit this one out today?"

Above all, Seo Jang-hoon, who has been drawing attention for his sharp comments that cut to the heart of each couple's conflict every episode, is raising curiosity over whether he will once again speak his mind honestly.

The conflict between the conservative boyfriend and the progressive girlfriend, which put Lee Hyori, Seo Jang-hoon, Kim Hee-chul, and Soyou on high alert from the opening and heated up the studio, will be revealed in this week's episode of "Love War."

Meanwhile, "Love War" airs every Tuesday at 8:50 p.m.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.