Lee Soo-ji to Temporarily Pause YouTube Amid 'Reelection' Controversy and Reorganization

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Comedian Lee Soo-ji will temporarily suspend her YouTube activities after the 'reelection' controversy.

On the 1st, Lee said on her YouTube channel, Hot Issue Ji, "I sincerely apologize for disappointing and upsetting so many people with this incident," and added, "I will take this matter seriously and spend enough time reorganizing myself."

She continued, "Regardless of my intention to create laughter, I am taking seriously the fact that the result caused hurt and discomfort to someone," and apologized, saying, "I will try to become a comedian who delivers healthy humor that many people can relate to, with a more careful attitude and greater responsibility."

The controversy began with a video released on the 14th of last month. While Lee was playing a civil servant, a scene appeared in which a complainant shouted, "Reelection!" Some viewers raised suspicions that the scene mocked citizens who had called for a reelection after the shortage of ballots during the June 3 local elections.

As the backlash grew, the production team explained, "There was absolutely no intention to convey any specific political stance or social issue," and deleted the problematic scene.

They then apologized, saying, "It was a failure in judgment by the production team, who did not sufficiently consider a socially sensitive issue."

In the end, Lee issued a direct apology and decided to step away from her activities. She said she would pause her YouTube work for the time being and take time to reorganize.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.