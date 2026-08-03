"49 Pyeong Is Minimalism?" Ko Young-wook Takes Aim at Lee Ji-hye After Yoo Jae-suk and Shin Dong-yup

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Ko Young-wook, formerly of the group Roo'Ra, is drawing criticism after publicly taking aim at singer and broadcaster Lee Ji-hye.

On the 2nd, Ko Young-wook posted a link on his personal account to an article saying that Lee Ji-hye had recently moved into a 40-pyeong-class apartment. He then lashed out, saying, "49 pyeong is minimalism," and mocked her by asking, "Did she gradually learn the pretentiousness of the producer who launched her career...?" The producer he mentioned appears to have been aimed at Lee Sang-min, a former member of the same group.

He also brought up a program he had appeared on in the past and sneered, "Through that connection, I was suddenly dropped from 'God of Music,' and after appearing from time to time, it seemed like Lee Ji-hye's junior had really made it big," adding, "I guess I feel a small sense of accomplishment."

Meanwhile, Ko Young-wook also turned his criticism toward singer Lee Chan-won. After posting a screenshot of Lee Chan-won appearing on a television program, he left a critical comment along the lines of, "'Surprise' was something I used to enjoy watching every Sunday. Don't be so distracting anymore, and focus on your main job as a trot singer."

Recently, Ko Young-wook has been upsetting the public by posting a series of pointed messages targeting not only Lee Ji-hye and Lee Chan-won, but also top entertainers such as Yoo Jae-suk, Shin Dong-yup, and BIBI.

Ko Young-wook debuted with Roo'Ra in 1994. He was previously sentenced to two years and six months in prison for rape of a minor and indecent assault, and served his term. Since his release in 2015, he has effectively been pushed out of the entertainment industry. More recently, he has continued to make headlines for bizarre behavior on social media and for taking aim at celebrities.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.