"3 Billion Won CEO" Yeo Esther shocks viewers with a prewritten will on asset distribution: "Don't take the children's share" ('Same Bed, Different Dreams')

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Yeo Esther, a doctor and businesswoman, surprised everyone by having an honest conversation with her husband Hong Hye-gol about inheritance and mentioning a will she had already prepared for asset distribution.

On the 3rd, the official social media account of SBS (Seoul Broadcasting System) released a teaser video for the network's variety show "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny," with the title, "Did '3 Billion Won CEO' Yeo Esther reveal the will she wrote in advance for her husband?!"

That day, Yeo Esther was seen working out early in the morning, unlike her usual routine, and Hong Hye-gol reacted with surprise.

Yeo Esther then said she is a fan of actor Namkoong Min and admitted that she is deeply into the drama "Lover." She said, "The character Namkoong Min plays is my ideal type. I like how he accepts the woman he loves even after she goes to another man, and how he protects her until the end even when she becomes another man's wife."

Hong Hye-gol asked, "Where in the world is there a man like that?" Yeo Esther replied without hesitation, "I like him because there is no such man. If there were, I would have gone to him long ago," drawing laughter.

The conversation naturally turned to the couple's lives after death and inheritance. Yeo Esther said, "Men like you, Hye-gol, are usually the first to remarry when their wives die. But I understand that. It means they loved their wives so much that they can't live alone."

Hong Hye-gol responded, "I hope that never happens, but if it does, I would just live with my dog."

Yeo Esther then said, "I don't want you to remain chaste. Meet a new wife and live happily," but added, "Still, make sure to sign a prenuptial agreement. The division of assets could get complicated."

When Hong Hye-gol joked, "So you do plan to give all your assets to me," Yeo Esther firmly said, "No. You should only get about 10 to 20 percent."

Hong Hye-gol said, "I'm your spouse, so I should get everything. No matter what will you leave, legally I am entitled to at least 25 percent," and Yeo Esther replied, "I've already taken care of everything for that day. Just assume it's about 20 percent."

She added, "Instead, I will give you this house and the retirement pension. Please don't take the children's share. When a stepmother comes in, there are cases where the children's assets get taken away."

Watching from the studio, Kim Soo-hyun asked, "Did you write the will in advance?" and Yeo Esther's answer shocked the cast.

Meanwhile, Yeo Esther graduated from Seoul National University College of Medicine and is a specialist in FM. She married medical journalist Hong Hye-gol, who was her senior and junior at Seoul National University College of Medicine, in 1994, and they have two sons. She is currently active as a businesswoman, running a health supplement company.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.