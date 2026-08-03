Charlize Theron: Look forward to the film "Odyssey"

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Charlize Theron: Look forward to the film "Odyssey"

A press conference for the film "Odyssey" was held on the 3rd at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul in Jongno District, Seoul. Charlize Theron is being interviewed. Bak Jaeman, Sportschosun / 2026.08.03/

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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